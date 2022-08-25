Blanchester tops Georgetown in home opener

BLANCHESTER — In the first home match in the return for head coach Jenna Weisflock, the Blanchester volleyball team defeated Georgetown 25-15, 25-13, 25-17 Thursday night in SBAAC National Division play.

Blanchester is 1-1 in two matches, both against National Division rivals.

“The girls came ready to play,” Weisflock said. “They played together and didn’t let up from the start. Everyone contributed. We have to use this win and build on it.”

Hope Blankenbeckler had eight points, eight assists, a kill and a dig. Madison Winemiller finished with four points and six assists while Summer Schutte contributed 14 points, 14 assists and eight kills. Emma Falgner had six points, an assist and two and digs.

Gracie Roy had 12 points, two assists, three kills and a dig. Sarah Pell chipped in a point and a dig. Desiree Abbott had a kill and an assist. Makayla Lanham recorded 10 points, an assist, six kills and a dig. Ainsley Whitaker had 13 points and three kills and Tamaira Stewart had two kills.