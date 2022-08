ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie defeated Wilmington 9-1 Thursday in SBAAC American Division girls soccer at Frank Irelan Field.

Taylor Noszka had the only goal for the Hurricane.

“It was a tough game against a very good Massie team,” WHS head coach Pat Black said.

Wilmington is 0-2 in the American Division, 1-2 overall. Clinton-Massie goes to 2-1 on the year, 2-0 in conference matches.