Centerville Black gains measure of Wilmington

CENTERVILLE — Wilmington dropped to 0-5 Thursday with a 5-0 loss to Centerville Black in girls non-league tennis.

Cary Holliday and Bailey Wheeler lost a battle at first doubles 2-6, 3-6.

SUMMARY

Aug 25, 2022

@Centerville High School

Centerville Black 5, Wilmington 0

Singles

1: Chandni Sharma was def by Emma Moore 2-6, 0-6

2: Layna Holmes was def by Reese Davis 0-6, 0-6

3: Reagan Henry was def by Marisa Edwards 0-6, 0-6

Doubles

1: Cary Holliday, Bailey Wheeler were def by Sunny Sram, Payton Moore 2-6, 3-6

2: Katelynn Totten, Sofia Castillo were def by Ruhani Patel, Arthee Thambi-Pillai 0-6, 0-6