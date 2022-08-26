Ladycats notch first win, 2-1 triumph over GHS

BLANCHESTER — Macey Waldron had a goal and an assist Thursday as Blanchester defeated Georgetown 2-1 in SBAAC National Division girls soccer at Barbour Memorial Field.

Blanchester is 1-2 overall, 1-1 in conference play. Georgetown goes to 0-3, 0-2 in the National.

The Ladycats controlled play early, utilizing a new formation they’d just started using, coach Kristina White said. Off a corner kick by freshman Hailey Harris, Waldron put BHS up 1-0 in the first half.

Waldron then setup the next goal, sending a through ball to the speedy Jaida Jones who found the back of the net from near the 18-yard line, White said.

Georgetown pulled within one a few minutes later but Blanchester was able to maintain its lead and secure the win.