Late change doesn’t deter Astros win 3-0 win

WASHINGTON CH — A late change in venue didn’t deter the East Clinton volleyball team from a 3-0 win at Washington Senior Thursday night.

The match was scheduled to be played at East Clinton but athletic director Jeremy McGraw said East Clinton did not have water.

So the match was moved to Fayette County.

“We started slow but picked it up in the last two sets,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said. “We’ve been really focusing on blocking and covering during our practices and the girls put those into action.”

East Clinton is 4-1 on the year.

“WCH was a great team defensively, so we really had to work for our points,” Sodini said.

Aubrie Simpson came off the EC bench in the final two sets “and played awesome back row,” the coach said. Sodini also noted Jordan Collom had a well-rounded match.

Lauren Runyon had an ace, nine kills, four blocks and a dig. Jordan Collom totaled three aces, two kills, a block, 16 assists and eight digs. Kami Whitaeaker had three aces, seven kills and three digs. Libby Evanshine finished with 18 kills, 11 digs and two blocks.

Aubrie Simpson contributed an ace and 12 digs while Eryn Bowman chipped in a kill, a block and three assists. Lauren Stonewell had a kill and two digs. Savannah Tolle had an ace, an assist and 13 digs. Megan Tong posted an ace, two digs and 12 assists. Trinity Bain had an ace.