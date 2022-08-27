Week 2 Final: Edgewood 27, Clinton-Massie 20

TRENTON — Edgewood’s defense held Clinton-Massie on its final two drives of the fourth quarter and gave the Falcons their second straight loss 27-20 Friday night.

The consecutive losses are the first for Clinton-Massie in the same season since weeks 2 and 3 of 2011.

The Falcons took their final lead 20-19 on a 25 yard field goal by Ean McGuinness with 11:18 to play in the fourth.

Undaunted, Edgewood scored just three plays later on a 35-yard pass from Jacob Crowthers to Braden Sullivan to make it 27-20.

Clinton-Massie punted on a fourth and six play near midfield on the next drive then were unable to convert a fourth and 20 play on its final drive with 1:15 to play.

Massie held the ball more than 30 minutes but averaged just a little over four yards a rush, 51 attempts 219 yards. The Falcons did not have a turnover.

Brody Clutter battered his way to 109 yards and a touchdown. Logan Chesser went 12-53 and Keegan Lamb had 5-40-1 on the ground.

Brighton Rodman caught the only pass, a 23-yarder.

The Cougars went 30-198 on the ground and threw for 117.

The Massie defense was led by Gavan Hunter, who had three solos and five assists. Lamb had four solo tackles and Miles Theetge had an interception.

Elijah Groh had a tackle for loss, the only play made by CMHS in the Edgewood backfield.

SUMMARY

Aug 26, 2022

Edgewood 27, Clinton-Massie 20

CM-3-7-7-3—20

ED-7-6-6-8—27

First Quarter

CM: Ean McGuinness 34 yard field goal 8:04

ED: 2 yard run (PAT good) 5:47

Second Quarter

CM: Keegan Lamb 43 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 5:07

ED: 51 yard pass (PAT no good) 1:25

Third Quarter

ED: 2 yard run (PAT no good) 10:18

CM: Brody Clutter 3 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 8:53

Fourth Quarter

CM: Ean McGuinness 25 yard field goal 11:18

ED: 35 yard pass (Two point run) 10:02

