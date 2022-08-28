Astros post six PRs at McClain Invitational

GREENFIELD — With six personal records, the East Clinton cross country teams had a good day Saturday in the McClain Invitational at John Mitchell Park.

“Coach (Anthony) Joseph and myself are very proud of everyone’s efforts and look forward to see what this season has in store,” said East Clinton head coach Josh Simmons.

The East Clinton boys were sixth as a team with Dylan Arnold pacing the squad, finishing 22nd in 20:41.

Jacob George was 27th (21:38), Dru Simmons 33rd (PR 22:32), Hayden Beiting 39th (22:01), Nick Gates 40th (23:03), Colton Brockman 45th (PR 23:29), Landon Brockman 50th (PR 24:14) and Elyon Hackmann 52nd (24:38).

On the girls side, Molly Seabaugh was fifth overall, finishing the 3.1-mile layout in a personal best time of 21:51. Kaylyn Deaton was 14th in 24:16.

As for the middle school Astros, Jordyn Hacker was 15th in the girls race in 16:51 while Landen Kaun was 15th in the boys race in a personal best 13:26.

Also for the boys, Ben Gates was 22nd (PR 16:17), Eoin Hackmann 29th (PR 20:21).