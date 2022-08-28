Falcons end 3-game non-winning streak with 2-0 win

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Two second half goals gave the Clinton-Massie boys soccer team its first win of the season Saturday against Leesburg Fairfield.

The 2-0 win at Frank Irelan Field gives Massie a 1-0-3 record.

Clinton-Massie played well early but was unable to convert and was tied 0-0 at halftime.

Weston Carpenter opened the scoring in the second half, finding the back of the net off a great pass from Wyatt Coblentz.

Matt Zimmerman made it 2-0, when he intercepted a goal kick in the air, beat a couple Lions defenders and scored from 25 yards out.