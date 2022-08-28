Trio of former Falcons now on Taylor football team

A trio of former Clinton-Massie football standouts are members of the Taylor University football team. They are Brendan Lamb (22), Braxton Green (45) and Colton Trampler (50). Taylor opened its season Saturday with a 27-12 win over Lawrence Technological University. Green and Lamb are juniors at Taylor while Trampler is a freshman. Lamb, with a long run of 64 yards, totaled 161 yards on 17 carries. He also caught one pass for two yards. Green was credited with a tackle assist. Taylor University is an NAIA institution located in Upland, Ind.
