Trio of former Falcons now on Taylor football team

A trio of former Clinton-Massie football standouts are members of the Taylor University football team. They are Brendan Lamb (22), Braxton Green (45) and Colton Trampler (50). Taylor opened its season Saturday with a 27-12 win over Lawrence Technological University. Green and Lamb are juniors at Taylor while Trampler is a freshman. Lamb, with a long run of 64 yards, totaled 161 yards on 17 carries. He also caught one pass for two yards. Green was credited with a tackle assist. Taylor University is an NAIA institution located in Upland, Ind.

A trio of former Clinton-Massie football standouts are members of the Taylor University football team. They are Brendan Lamb (22), Braxton Green (45) and Colton Trampler (50). Taylor opened its season Saturday with a 27-12 win over Lawrence Technological University. Green and Lamb are juniors at Taylor while Trampler is a freshman. Lamb, with a long run of 64 yards, totaled 161 yards on 17 carries. He also caught one pass for two yards. Green was credited with a tackle assist. Taylor University is an NAIA institution located in Upland, Ind. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_thumbnail_image0-2.jpg A trio of former Clinton-Massie football standouts are members of the Taylor University football team. They are Brendan Lamb (22), Braxton Green (45) and Colton Trampler (50). Taylor opened its season Saturday with a 27-12 win over Lawrence Technological University. Green and Lamb are juniors at Taylor while Trampler is a freshman. Lamb, with a long run of 64 yards, totaled 161 yards on 17 carries. He also caught one pass for two yards. Green was credited with a tackle assist. Taylor University is an NAIA institution located in Upland, Ind.