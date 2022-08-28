Massie offense flying high in 9-2 victory

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie’s high-flying offense continued Saturday with a 9-2 girls soccer win over Leesburg Fairfield at Frank Irelan Field.

The Falcons have won four straight matches and scored 30 goals in the process. CM opened its season with a 5-2 loss to Clermont Northeastern.

Aiden Eads had four goals and three assists while Sydney Crowe added three goals and three assists. Hope Roberts also scored twice.

Ava Dondero (5 saves) and Peyton Bills (4 saves) split time in goal for Clinton-Massie.