Wilmington tops Franklin JV volleyball

FRANKLIN — The Wilmington High School junior varsity volleyball team defeated Franklin 25-22, 25-23 Monday night in a non-league match.

Riley Gerber had two digs and Aidynne Tippett finished with six points, four kills, eight assists and four digs. Lauren Harmeling had four points, three kills, an ace and a dig.

Lauren Diels contributed three points, seven kills, an ace, five digs and a block. Adrianna Eltzroth served a point, had three kills, an ace and a dig. Layla Reynolds had five points, a kill, an assist and four digs.

Alli Bayless totaled five points, seven assists, an ace and nine digs. Taija Walker had four points, three kills, a dig and a block.