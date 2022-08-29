Student section bouys Blanchester volleyball

BLANCHESTER — Backed by an energetic student section, the Blanchester volleyball team defeated Lynchburg-Clay 25-20, 25-16, 25-22 Monday in non-league volleyball.

Blanchester (2-1 on the year) got off to a slow start but found a way to pull out the win.

“Monday games aren’t the easiest but with the high energy coming off the student section the girls pushed forward,” BHS head coach Jenna Wiesflock said. “We struggled with serving the first set but we made adjustments in the second set.”

Hope Blankenbeckler had six points and Madison Winemiller served five points. Summer Schutte had 15 points and three kills. Emma Falgner totaled five points while Gracie Roy had 11 points and two kills.

Sarah Pell contributed eight points, Desiree Abbott had four kills. Makayla Lanham had eight points and five kills. Audri Byrom had an assist. Jocelynn Lansing and Tamaira Stewart had one dig each. Ainsley Whitaker had 13 points and 10 kills.