ADAMS TOWNSHIP — After battling the weather, Clinton-Massie and Dayton Carroll played to a 1-1 tie Monday in girls soccer action at Frank Irelan Field.

The Falcons are 4-1-1 on the season. Carroll is 0-2-2 on the year.

“It was a hard-fought game by both teams,” CM coach Julio Madrigal said. “Proud of the effort the team put forth to pull out a tie.”

Aiden Eades had the only Massie goal. Ava Dondero made nine saves in goal.