Hurricane cages Wildcats in three sets

FRANKLIN — Wilmington dispatched Franklin 25-11, 25-16, 25-4 Monday in non-league volleyball action.

Wilmington (4-1 on the year) struggled early but played well enough to come out on top.

“Teams like Franklin are hard to play,” WHS head coach Stephanie Reveal said. “They are scrappy and bring a lot of nontraditional hits over the net. We weren’t very disciplined taking care of the ball in sets 1 and 2 but found our rhythm and played well in set 3.”

Caroline Diels had 17 points, five kills, 22 set assists, an ace and 13 digs. Lexus Reiley finished with four kills and a block. Sydney McCord contributed seven points, five kills, four aces, a dig and two blocks.

Brynn Bryant had 12 points, 12 kills, eight assists, three aces and 12 digs. Lisbon Smith had eight points, five kills, three aces and seven digs.

Ashley Delph had two kills, an assist and three blocks at the net. Madi Schuster had a kill and 10 digs while Kayla O’Dell had four points and a dig. Layla Reynolds totaled six points and five digs.