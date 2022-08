The inaugural Clarksville Kickball Classic will be held Sept. 24-25 at the ballfields in downtown Clarksville.

Three teams are needed to fill out the eight-team field, tournament director Tim Cleaver said.

Money raised through the tournament go toward renovations on the Clarksville basketball courts, Cleaver said.

Cost to enter is $250 per team.

For more information, contact Cleaver at 513-375-7020.