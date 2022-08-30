6-under par takes top spot at Elks 797 GC

The team of Dave Harp, Larry Roddy, Jerry DeFayette and Bruce Barrett had a six-under par 30 Tuesday and won the weekly Senior Golf League outing.

The winners had birdies on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8.

The runnerup team by scorecard playoff consisted of Rusty Smethwick, Doggy Anderson, John Philp, Mike Gross and Herb Johnson.

The rest of the field:

31: Rocky Long, French Hatfield, Carl Zaycosky, Gerry Schultz.

32: Tom Rickey, Jeff Watkins, Jack Carson, Dave Miller.

33: Dick Mitchener, Jim Jones, Cliff Doyle, Bill Ross.