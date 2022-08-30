WHS ends season-opening skid with win over BHS

WILMINGTON — Ending a season-opening losing streak, Wilmington defeated Batavia 5-0 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division tennis on the WHS courts.

Wilmington (1-5 overall, 1-2 American) had strong performances on all five courts. Reagan Henry won a three-setter, 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 at third singles.

Batavia falls to 0-7 overall, 0-4 in the American.

“All varsity and JV players were able to notch wins,” WHS head coach Doug Cooper said. “I was able to see real growth on all courts, especially in terms of being mentally tough and being able to do what it takes to win.

“Reagan Henry was the best example of pure focus, fortitude and determination in picking up her win. She came from behind to win her first set and then after dropping the second set, she really dialed in her mental game and closed out the match.”

Cooper said the team has faced a difficult schedule, both physicall and mentally but that will help the team the rest of the season.

“We play a challenging schedule that really tests our resolve,” said Cooper. “In the past two weeks, we’ve seen two Dayton area top 10 teams in Centerville and Tippecanoe, and two quality teams from the ECC (Eastern Cincinnati Conference) in Kings and Little Miami, and a very good Harrison team at our invitational. This is one of those seasons where our primary objective is to improve every week and so far I’m very encouraged by what this team is made of.”

SUMMARY

Aug 30, 2022

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 5, Batavia 0

Singles

1: Chandni Sharma def Danika Maki 6-1, 6-0

2: Layna Holmes def Paige Collier 6-0, 6-1

3: Reagan Henry def Emma Brock 6-4, 3-6, 6-0

Doubles

1: Cary Holliday, Bailey Wheeler def Adison Murdock, Kylie Holmer 6-1, 6-2

2: Josie Heys, Katelynn Totten def Sydnee Kidwell, Mahi Patel 6-2, 6-4