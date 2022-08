WILMINGTON — Led by Dylan Cole, Wilmington defeated Blanchester 161 to 231 Tuesday in a non-league boys golf match at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

For Blanchester, Andrew Osborn had a 45 and Evan Malott shot a 56. on the 2,723-yard, par 35 layout.

Eason Jones came in with a 66 and Mason Saxour carded a 66.

Cole had a 38 for the low score for the Hurricane but the scorers were not far behind. Tommy Halloran had a 40, Brandon Black 41 and Phil Fulton 42.