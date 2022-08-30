Ladycats up league record to 2-1 with 3-1 win

FELICITY — A relentless offensive attack propelled Blanchester to a 3-1 win Tuesday over Felicity in SBAAC National Division girls soccer action.

Blanchester goes to 2-3 overall and 2-1 in the National Division.

Felicity is 1-3 overall, 0-2 in the division.

Rylan Coyle scored the first goal of the match, with an assist to Morgyn Coyle who served the corner kick.

Olivia Potts made it 2-0, knocking a rebound into the back of the net.

After Felicity made it 2-1, Morgyn Coyle scored with 30 seconds remaining in the match on a break-away.

Chloe Paulson had nine saves in goal for Blanchester.