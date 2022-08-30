Falcons edge Blue Lions at Majestic Springs

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With a brutal upcoming schedule, Clinton-Massie edged Washington 164 to 169 Tuesday at Majestic Springs Golf Course.

Andy Steed was match medalist with a 36 on the front nine.

“I was happy to see the guys step up since we were missing our No. 2 player Owen Goodwin,” CM coach Phil Larrick said.

Connor Stulz had a 40 while Logan Miller and Evan Davidson both had 44s. Cam Morgan carded a 46.

Also for the Falcons, Quinton Smith 48, Liam Denehy 43, Brandon Bowling 49, Ethan Robinette 51.

Washington was led by Will Miller and Luke Crabtree, both of whom had 41s.

Clinton-Massie, 29-6 on the year, will play at The Greens of Fayette County against Washington and Vinton County then to Yankee Trace Golf Club to face Division II state runnerup Kettering Alter.

“The schedule from here on out is going to be a challenge,” Larrick said.