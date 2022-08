CINCINNATI — The Wilmington High School girls soccer team dropped a 2-1 decision Tuesday at Princeton High School.

Wilmington is 2-3 while Princeton goes to 1-1.

“The game was a very physical game and our girls played with a lot of composure,” WHS head coach Pat Black said.

Adriana Benitez scored the lone Wilmington goal.

“I’m very proud of the way the girls played,” said Black.