EC, Blan runners fare well at Lynchburg-Clay

LYNCHBURG — A pair of county runners topped their races Tuesday at the Lynchburg-Clay quad meet and East Clinton won the overall boys team title.

East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh and Blanchester’s Drew Wyss were race winners — Wyss in 21:23 in the boys race and Seabaugh 25:00 in the girls race.

Also running for Blanchester was Kaleb Tabor, Brendon Crothers, Kaci Grillot, Landon Abt and Aisley Czaika.

Also for the East Clinton girls, Kaylynn Deaton was third in 28:27.19.

On the boys side for the Astros, Dylan Arnold was third in 22:07.48 as the boys defeated Blanchester, Fayetteville and Lynchburg-Clay.

“The coaching staff is impressed with their efforts,” said East Clinton coach Josh Simmons. “In every race we could tell early on that the athletes were struggling with the heat and the short recovery time, having just excelled at the McClain Invitational on Saturday. With conditions against them the Astros still ended with three personal records for their efforts. We will prep the rest of the week for our upcoming meet Saturday in Lebanon.”

Jacob George was sixth 23:40.3, Nick Gates ninth 24:47.41; Hayden Beiting 11th 25:49; Jackson Seabaugh 12th 26:53.43 (PR); Colton Brockman 13th 27:33.08; Landon Brockman 14th 27:36.93; and Elyon Hackman 16th 29:13.24.

East Clinton’s middle school girls had Jordyn Hacker sixth in 24:11.76 and Maddie Beitusch eighth in 29:11.51 (PR).

For the EC middle school boys, Landon Kaun was 12th in 20:12.74; Ben Gates 13th in 21:50.58; Wade Smith 14th in 25:36.18 (PR) and Eoin Hackman 15th in 27:28.2.