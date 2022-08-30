East Clinton JV takes down CNE in 2

OWENSVILLE — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Clermont Northeastern 25-14, 25-21 Tuesday night.

Coach Bob Malone said, “The energy was high in the gym and we can always expect a good match out of the Rockets. I am proud of the ladies and their effort.”

Emily Arnold had an ace, 11 points, five passes, three digs, 10 assists and a kill. Taylor Barton finished with four aces, five points, 11 passes and nine digs. Sydney Beiting chipped in four passes, four digs and an assist. Hadlie Clark recorded two points, four passes, a dig and an assist.

Samara Liest had a good serve and Ava Mess finished with a kill and a block. Cheyenne Reed had two aces, five points, four passes, two digs, 10 assists and six kills. Abbi Reynolds had five kills and Colie Murarescu had two kills. Liz Schiff had two points, a good pass, three digs, an assist and two kills. Makayla Seaman had two points, a pass, three digs and five kills.