Goshen edges Wilmington 3-2 in tennis tussle

WILMINGTON — Goshen swept the singles courts Wednesday and defeated Wilmington 3-2 in SBAAC American Division tennis on the WHS Courts.

Wilmington is 1-6 overall and 1-3 in the American Division. Goshen is second behind unbeaten Clinton-Massie with a 4-1 division mark.

“After a rough start to the year, it felt really good to be in a tight match with Goshen,” WHS head coach Doug Cooper said. “We continue to show growth on all courts. Looking forward to a few days off after practice (Thursday) to rest and prepare for a great second half of the season.”

Cary Holliday and Bailey Wheeler won at first doubles while Josie Heys and Sofia Castillo won at second doubles.

Reagan Henry had a tough loss at third singles 4-6, 4-6.

SUMMARY

Aug 31, 2022

@Wilmington High School

Goshen 3, Wilmington 2

Singles

1: Chandni Sharma was def by Blanca Palafox 2-6, 0-6

2: Layna Holmes was def by Heidy Palafox 0-6, 1-6

3: Reagan Henry was def by Faith Pitts 4-6, 4-6

Doubles

1: Cary Holliday, Bailey Wheeler def Natalie Kuntz 6-0, 6-1

2: Josie Heys, Sofia Castillo def Erin Hager, Kaelynn Hager 6-3, 6-2