Goshen edges Wilmington 3-2 in tennis tussle

WILMINGTON — Goshen swept the singles courts Wednesday and defeated Wilmington 3-2 in SBAAC American Division tennis on the WHS Courts.
Wilmington is 1-6 overall and 1-3 in the American Division. Goshen is second behind unbeaten Clinton-Massie with a 4-1 division mark.
“After a rough start to the year, it felt really good to be in a tight match with Goshen,” WHS head coach Doug Cooper said. “We continue to show growth on all courts. Looking forward to a few days off after practice (Thursday) to rest and prepare for a great second half of the season.”
Cary Holliday and Bailey Wheeler won at first doubles while Josie Heys and Sofia Castillo won at second doubles.
Reagan Henry had a tough loss at third singles 4-6, 4-6.
SUMMARY
Aug 31, 2022
@Wilmington High School
Goshen 3, Wilmington 2
Singles
1: Chandni Sharma was def by Blanca Palafox 2-6, 0-6
2: Layna Holmes was def by Heidy Palafox 0-6, 1-6
3: Reagan Henry was def by Faith Pitts 4-6, 4-6
Doubles
1: Cary Holliday, Bailey Wheeler def Natalie Kuntz 6-0, 6-1
2: Josie Heys, Sofia Castillo def Erin Hager, Kaelynn Hager 6-3, 6-2