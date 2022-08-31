Tickets for WC athletics now digital

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College department of athletics has partnered with Hometown Ticketing for all home athletic events that will require tickets.

All tickets will be sold online and be scanned upon entering the respective facility (note: ALL tickets will be digital. Purchasing tickets can be done at the site via a QR Code).

The following sports will require tickets: football, volleyball, soccer, basketball, wrestling and men’s lacrosse. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time through the HomeTown Fan app or at wilmingtonquakers.com/tickets. QR codes will be available for those who wish to purchase digital tickets at the respective facility.

Links to purchase tickets will be available on the schedule page for each applicable game. When buying tickets through Hometown Ticketing, fans can sort by teams or facilities to help make the process easier.

Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) Tournament games will still require tickets purchased through the conference website. Additional details will be provided at a later time.