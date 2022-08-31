Bingham joins Wilmington College athletic training staff

WILMINGTON — Brittany Bingham has been hired as an assistant athletic trainer at Wilmington College.

She will serve as the primary athletic trainer for volleyball, men’s basketball and baseball, head athletic trainer Brian Dykhuizen said.

“We are very excited to have Brittany join our clinical staff,” said Dykhuizen. “She brings a wealth of knowledge that will help us continue to make sure our student-athletes are getting the best care possible.”

Bingham comes to WC from Premier Health where she served as an athletic trainer for Mason High School the previous two years. There, Bingham worked primarily with the football, girls volleyball, girls basketball, softball and lacrosse teams while assisting with other sports as needed. She maintained all athletes’ records, aided in preventing as well as assessing injury and opened consistent lines of communication with coaches, physicians and the school’s administration, according to the press release from Wilmington College.

Prior to moving to Southwest Ohio, Bingham spent three years as an outreach athletic trainer in the Boston, Mass. area serving both a clinic and Boston Latin School. In addition to athletic training duties, she taught classes at her alma mater, Boston University in health and wellness, sports medicine and clinical athletic training. Bingham also is pursuing a doctorate of philosophy in rehabilitation sciences from Boston University.

Before moving to the Northeast, Bingham spent four years in California as a head athletic trainer of several sports clubs in Northridge while also teaching courses in extremity orthopedic assessment at California State University Northridge. This stint was her second in the state having earned a master’s degree in kinesiology at San Diego State University in 2009.

Bingham’s first full-time athletic training experience was at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, S.C. from 2009-12. She served as the primary athletic trainer for the Eagles’ women’s volleyball, men’s tennis and women’s tennis teams while assisting with other sports as necessary. Bingham also spent one academic year as an intern at the University of North Carolina Asheville.

She graduated from High Point University with a degree in athletic training in 2006.