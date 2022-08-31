WC cross country earns regional ranking as season nears

NEW ORLEANS, La. — The Wilmington College men’s cross country team will open its 2022 campaign as a regionally-ranked team as the Fightin’ Quakers check in at No. 8 in the Great Lakes Region, according to the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Regional rankings are determined subjectively by a single member coach in each respective region. The regional representative is tasked with weighing returning teams’ strength with current season results (if applicable) in determining a rank-order of squad potential.

The Great Lakes Regional rankings can be found below. Half of the ranked teams in the region are Ohio Athletic Conference members.

Rank School 2021 Final

1 John Carroll 1

2 Otterbein 2

3 Calvin 4

4 Mount Union 5

5 Case Western Reserve 3

6 DePauw 8

7 Hope 9

8 Wilmington 10

9 Ohio Northern 7

10 Centre 14

Wilmington, which finished last season fourth in the OAC, opens its 2022 campaign on Friday at the Mike Baumer Cross Country Classic in Fairborn.