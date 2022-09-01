Massie completes SBAAC first round with unbeaten mark

BATAVIA — Clinton-Massie completed the first round of SBAAC American Division competition with a 5-0 win over winless Batavia.

The Falcons are 9-0 overall and 5-0 in the American Division.

“This group of girls has been impressive this season,” coach Julie Kirby said. “All of their season work is paying off and I could not be happier for them.

“Our doubles teams have been amazing and give up less than 10 games in all of their set victories. The freshman group also keeps improving each match and they have a solid future ahead of them as well.

SUMMARY

Aug 31, 2022

@Batavia High School

Clinton-Massie 5, Batavia 0

Singles

1: Addison Swope won 6-2, 6-2

2: Maria Jones won 6-0, 6-0

3: Lilly Logsdon won 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

1: Mikayla Wonderly, Brylie Green won 6-0, 6-1

2: Noel Gasaway, Elle Dunham won 6-0, 6-1

Season: 9-0 League: 5-0

Junior varsity

1: Paige Oberweiser, Alyssa Loren won 8-2