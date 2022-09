MT. ORAB — The Wilmington High School boys soccer team lost to Western Brown 2-0 Thursday in SBAAC American Division action.

The Hurricane is now 0-3-2 on the year. The team record was incorrectly reported in the match against Felicity. Wilmington is 0-2-1 in league play.

WHS coaches said, “We need to find a way to play both halves as well as we played the second half.”