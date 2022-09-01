Dixon ties Blackburn, WC opens with 52-27 win

BUENA VISTA, Va. — Adam Dixon threw four of his six touchdown passes in the first half as Wilmington College held off Southern Virginia University to win the season opener Thursday night 52-27.

The six TDs in a game matches Billy Blackburn (East Clinton High School grad) who had a six touchdown game in 2007 against Marietta.

Wilmington trailed 13-7 in the first half then stormed the Knights with 28 unanswered points to grab a 35-13 halftime lead.

Like they did last season, the Knights used the second half as a rallying point. Southern Virginia scored two straight touchdowns early in the third period. When Seth Best booted a field goal for WC’s first second half points, it was 38-27 Quakers going to the fourth quarter.

Wilmington’s defense had several big stops in the game, keeping Southern Virginia off the scoreboard on critical fourth down plays.

That allowed the offense to finally reach the end zone for 6 points in the second half. Dixon connected with a wide open Lathan Jones, who beat the SVU defense to put WC up 45-27 with 7:51 to play. Dixon

The Quakers will open Ohio Athletic Conference play at home Sept. 10 against Baldwin Wallace University Saturday. Kickoff from Williams Stadium is slated for 1:30 p.m.

Both teams were 2-8 last season. The Knights, under former NFL player Edwin Mulitalo, overcame a 14-point deficit to earn a 41-34 victory in overtime in the 2021 fall season opener.

Men’s soccer

falls in opener

The Wilmington College men’s soccer team lost to DePauw 3-1 Thursday in the season opener.

Yusef Muqtadir had the only goal for Wilmington College.

