Massie girls put 9 on board against Lions

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie got off to a fast start and cruised to a 9-1 win Thursday over New Richmond in SBAAC American Division girls soccer action at Frank Irelan Field.

Clinton-Massie scored three goals early in the match and never looked back.

The Falcons are 3-0 in the American and 5-1-1 overall. New Richmond is 1-2 in league play.

Aiden Eades and Sydney Crowe both had three goals for Massie while Marina Feldhaus had two and Ella Mefford scored one. Eades and Crowe both had one assist.

Kayla Wilson and McKenna Branham had two assists each. Hope Roberts also had an assist.

Ava Dondero had four saves and Peyton Bills grabbed two saves.