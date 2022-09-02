Wildcats clip Falcons in crossover volleyball

ADAMS TOWNSHIP-In a crossover volleyball match, Williamsburg defeated Clinton-Massie 21-25, 25-16, 12-25, 19-25 Thursday night at the Lebanon Road gym.

The Falcons are 0-4 on the season while the Wildcats move to 7-2.

Kinsey Beam had six kills, three aces, 11 digs and a block. Laila Davis had six kills, a dig and a block. Annalyse George finished with 10 assists, an ace and eight digs.

Natalee Hillman totaled an assist and a team-best 18 digs. Anna Jones had two kills and a dig while Sophia Jones had seven digs. Olivia Ward had four aces and 11 digs.

Mckenzie Peters contributed four kills, a dig and four blocks. Emma Redman chipped in two kills, two aces and two digs. Sydney Schneder had nine assists and a dig.

