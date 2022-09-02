Falcons stay unbeaten with 2-1 triumph over Lions

The Clinton-Massie boys soccer team remained unbeaten with a 2-1 win Thursday over New Richmond.

Massie is 2-0-3 in all matches and 1-0-2 in the SBAAC American Division.

Batavia leads the division at 3-0.

New Richmond is 2-3 overall, 0-3 against league rivals.

Carter Amstutz and Rich Federle had goals for the Falcons.

Trey Brewer and Weston Carpenter were credited with assists.

In all, the Falcons had eight shots on goal.

Jedd Horner had seven saves and Elias Scott made four in goal for Clinton-Massie.