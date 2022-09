WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School reserve boys golf team defeated Clinton-Massie in a close match 189 to 197 Thursday on the front nine at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

Landon Mellinger of WHS was the match medalist with a 40.

For Clinton-Massie, Quinton Smith had a 48, Cam Morgan 49, Ethan Robinette 49, Liam Denehy 51, Conner Jacobs 53 and Brandon Bowling 56.

Also for the Hurricane, Braden Black shot a 40, Patrick Tucker 48, Dirk Rinehart 55 and Aiden Ewing 58.