EC freshman volleyball wins over Eastern

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton freshman volleyball team defeated Eastern 25-20, 25-15 Thursday night.

Kaylin Childers and Colie Murarescu combined for 21 service points. Childers had five aces, five good passes, two kills and an assist. Murarescu finished with four aces, five good passes, three digs, two kills and two blocks.

Emily Arnold had an ace, 10 good passes, two assists and a block. Hayley Carroll had five good passes and a point. Keira Null finished with five points, two aces, two digs and two good passes. Abby Prater had an ace, a good pass and an assist. Rhielynn Lightle chipped in a point, two good passes and a dig.

East Clinton will play Saturday at home against Miami Trace along with the reserve and varsity squads. All play begins at 10 a.m.