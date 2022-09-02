Posted on by

Tennis 10: Massie stays undefeated with 4-0 win


Photo by Elizabeth Clark

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The beat goes on for the Clinton-Massie tennis team.

The Falcons handed East Clinton a 4-0 loss Thursday in SBAAC crossover action on the CM courts.

The Falcons are 10-0 this season. East Clinton is 3-4 on the year.

The tightest match of the day came at first doubles where Taylee Olberding and Dakota Cartner of Clinton-Massie teamed for a 6-4, 6-4 win over Rylee Kempton and Josi Balon.

Massie’s Maria Jones is 6-0 at second singles.

SUMMARY

Sept 1, 2022

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 4, East Clinton 0

Singles

1: Addison Swope def Kailyn Mason 6-0, 6-0

2: Maria Jones def Molly Seabaugh 6-1, 6-1

3: Lilly Logsdon def Stephanie Lambert 6-4, 6-1

Doubles

1: Taylee Olberding, Dakota Cartner def Rylee Kempton, Josi Balon 6-4, 6-4

