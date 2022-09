ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie boys soccer team defeated Franklin 2-0 Tuesday in non-league action at Frank Irelan Field.

Weston Carpenter and Gleb Luce scored goals for the Falcons while Luce and Carter Amstutz recorded assists.

In goal for the shutout, Jedd Horner made one save.

Clinton-Massie, after starting the season with three straight ties, has now won three matches in a row and are 3-0-3.