WILMINGTON — Nick Feldhaus and Leo Friedrich scored two goals each as Waynesville defeated Wilmington 8-0 Tuesday in non-league boys soccer at Alumni Field.

Wilmington, with the loss, is now 0-4-2 on the season. WHS trailed 5-0 at halftime.

Waynesville is 4-2-1 and has won three of its last four matches. The Spartans have outscored its last two opponents 16-0.