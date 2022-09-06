Massie golfers card win over Hurricane at Majestic

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Led by Andy Steed, Clinton-Massie defeated Wilmington 164 to 182 Tuesday at Majestic Springs Golf Course.

Steed had a one-under par 35 on the back nine at Majestic.

Massie was originally scheduled to play at Washington Court House but that match was cancelled early Tuesday.

“It is nice to have another good team right down the road, willing to play with short notice,” CM coach Phil Larrick said.

The Falcons are now 30-6 on the year.

In addition to Steed, Clinton-Massie had Connor Stulz with 41, Logan Miller 44, Owen Goodwin 44, Evan Davidson 48, Cam Morgan 56.

For the Hurricane, Dylan Cole led the way with 43 while Phil Fulton had 45, Tommy Halloran 46, Landon Mellinger 48, Brandon Black 48, Devon Snyder 53.