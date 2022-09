ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie Middle School golf team moved to 3-0 with a 182 to 190 win over Miamisburg Tuesday at Majestic Springs Golf Course.

Colson Morgan led the Falcons with a 44 while a trio of players followed close behind — Landon Blom 45, Jack Dehart 46 and Micah Ruther 47.

Ethan Kau had a 62 for Clinton-Massie while Alex Belisle finished with a 63.

Massie plays at Armco Park Thursday against Kings.