EC on a roll, blitzes GHS after slow start

GEORGETOWN — East Clinton had little trouble Tuesday with Georgetown, winning an SBAAC National Division volleyball match 25-20, 25-8, 25-8.

“We started off slow,” EC head coach Sarah Sodini said. “But got it rolling in the last two sets.”

East Clinton is on a tear. After losing its second match of the year, the Astros have ripped off six straight wins, including two against National Division foes.

Williamsburg leads the National Division with a 3-0 mark. Georgetown is 0-4.

Jordan Collom led the way with 12 aces, 15 assists, three digs and a kill. Lauren Runyon had an ace, a block, two digs and five kills. Aubrie Simpson contributed two aces and three digs while Megan Tong had eight aces, six assists and a kill. Libby Evanshine had seven kills and a dig.

Trinity Bain had a dig while Eryn Bowman had two kills. Savannah Tolle had five digs and Jozie Jones had an ace and three kills. Lauren Stonewall finished with two assists and Luisa Rigolin had four aces and four digs. Kami Whiteaker had seven kills and four digs.