A look at SBAAC football going in to Week 4

STANDINGS

American Division

Team^AllW^AllL^SBCW^SBCL

New Richmond^3^0^0^0

Western Brown^3^0^0^0

Batavia^1^2^0^0

Goshen^1^2^0^0

Clinton-Massie^0^3^0^0

Wilmington^0^3^0^0

–

National Division

Team^AllW^AllL^SBCW^SBCL

Williamsburg^3^0^0^0

Clermont NE^2^1^0^0

Blanchester^1^2^0^0

East Clinton^1^2^0^0

Bethel-Tate^0^3^0^0

–

Last Week’s Games

Mt Healthy 13 Wilmington 10

Fenwick 17 Clinton-Massie 7

Hillsboro 41 East Clinton 27

Waynesville 45 Blanchester 0

New Richmond 40 Western Hills 33

Woodward 42 Bethel-Tate 28

Western Brown 65 Monroe 51

McNicholas 49 Goshen 13

Williamsburg 30 Mariemont 21

Batavia 35 Clermont NE 28

This Week’s Games

Cin Hills Christian at Wilmington

Col DeSales at Clinton-Massie

Norwood at Blanchester

McClain at East Clinton

Ponitz at Bethel-Tate

Summit Country Day at CNE

Williamsburg at Hillsboro

Western Brown at Jackson

Goshen at Miami Trace

Talawanda at New Richmond

Batavia at National Trail

–

HIGHLIGHTS

New Richmond: AJ Metzger passed for 290 yards and 4 TDs. Laurence Smith had 22 rushes for 117 yards and a TD, 8 receptions for 85 yards and a TD. Jack Moore was credited with 18 tackles, 8 of them solos.

Bethel-Tate: Cameron Snider passed for 216 yards and 4 TDs. Nolan Darnell was credited with 12 solos among his 16 total tackles. He had 4.5 sacks. Caleb Lanigan had 7 solos as well.

Western Brown: Combined for exactly 1,000 yards with Monroe, who had all of its 481 yards on the ground. Drew Novak passed for 310 yards and a TD while rushing for 111 yards and 3 TDs on 10 attempts. Zach Chisman had 140 yards and 5 TDs on the ground. Ben Schuler was credited with 10 solo tackles while Andrew Schneeman had 8 solos.

Goshen: Craig McKinney had 7 solos to his credit.

Williamsburg: JJ Miller had 196 yards and 2 TDs passing to go with 2 TDs rushing. Pierce Ayers had 111 yards and 1 TD receiving to go with 1 interception on defense.

Batavia: Jess Roller passed for 308 yards and 2 TDs while rushing for 81 yards and another score. Max Mehlman had an 8-205-2 receiving line. Ryan Decker had 2 interceptions. Keith Bell and Austyn Sheperd were both credited for 6 solos and 10 total tackles.

Clermont NE: Jake Mott rushed for 200 yards and 3 TDs on offense and had 7 tackles on defense. Connor Yeager averaged 46.7 yards per punt on 3 kicks. Andrew McIntosh had 8 solos.

–

PLAYOFFS

It’s early to be sure but here is a look at SBAAC teams highly ranked in the OHSAA playoff rankings.

Div. III Region 12: Western Brown is 1 while New Richmond is 4.

Div. V Region 20: Clermont Northeastern is 8.

Div. VI Region 24: Williamsburg is 2.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_FootballGraphic.jpg