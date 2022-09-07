Wilmington JV volleyball drops match to WB

MOUNT ORAB — The Wilmington High School reserve volleyball team was defeated by Western Brown 15-25, 24-26 Wednesday night.

Aidynne Tippett had two points, two kills, seven assists, an ace and two digs. Taija Walker had a kill and a solo block. Lauren Diels had five kills and three digs.

Lilly Trentman had two points, a kill and four digs. Layla Reynolds had a set assist and three digs. Alli Bayless finished with a point, a kill, four assists and two digs.

Lauren Harmeling had eight points, two kills, an ace and two digs. Adrianna Eltzroth had two points, a kill and a dig. Riley Gerber had four points.