Rockets blast off in 4-1 win over Astros

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton tennis team dropped a 4-1 decision to Clermont Northeastern Wednesday in SBAAC National Division play.

The Astros fall to 3-5 overall and 3-3 in the National Division.

Molly Seabaugh had the only win for the Astros at second singles, a 6-2, 6-3 victory.

East Clinton will host Georgetown Thursday. Prior to the match Makayla Thomason will be honored on Senior Night.

SUMMARY

Sept 7, 2022

@East Clinton High School

Clermont NE 4, East Clinton 1

Singles

1: Kailyn Mason was def by L. Broden 2-6, 2-6

2: Molly Seabaugh def Z. Moore 6-2, 6-3

3: Rylee Kempton was def by J. Sharp 1-6, 3-6

Doubles

1: Abigail Prater, Aliah Knoche were def by Ruehl, Stringer 5-7, 1-6

2: East Clinton forfeits