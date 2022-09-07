Falcons best Knights at Yankee Trace Heritage

CENTERVILLE — Clinton-Massie defeated Alter in a boys golf match at Yankee Trace Golf Club Wednesday afternoon.

The Falcons won by two strokes, 164 to 166, playing the Heritage Course. Alter played the match without its top two scorers, Davis Gochenouer (35.5 average) and T.J. Kreusch (36.4 average).

But the Knights had plenty of good players in the lineup. According to the Greater Catholic League website, Alter has no fewer than 10 players who have played at least 90 holes this fall.

Andy Steed birdied the last hole to finish at even par and earn match medalist honors.

“I know Alter was missing a couple of players but we shot the same score (as last night) on a much tougher course and under tougher conditions,” CM coach Phil Larrick said. “We still have work to do but I am pleased with the progress.”

Clinton-Massie had a 164 on Tuesday against Wilmington at Majestic Springs Golf Course.

Owen Goodwin had 40 and Logan Miller carded a 43. Connor Stulz came in with 45 while Evan Davidson had 50 and Cam Morgan shot a 53.