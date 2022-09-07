10-game streak halted: WHS tops WB on the road

MOUNT ORAB — After dropping the first set, Wilmington rallied to defeat Western Brown 23-25, 25-12, 26-24, 20-25, 17-15 Wednesday night in SBAAC American Division volleyball at the WB gym.

Wilmington is 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the American Division, matching Western Brown in the league. The Broncos are 6-3 overall.

New Richmond is 3-0 and in first place in the American.

The win is the first over Western Brown for Wilmington since joining the SBAAC in 2017, 10 straight losses. According to the SBAAC website, Western Brown had not lost to Wilmington going back to 2006. No information was available prior to that year.

“The girls played with a lot of hustle and want,” WHS coach Stephanie Reveal said. “There were multiple times we were down five or six points but we didn’t give up and fought back. This is what I have been wanting to see with this group. When we do the little things and trust our teammates, good things happen.”

Layla Reynolds had four points and six digs. Sydney McCord had four points, a kill, an ace, three digs and three blocks. Caroline Diels had eight points, 12 kills, 18 assists, an ace, 10 digs and two blocks. Brynn Bryant totaled 12 points, 13 kills, 14 assists, an ace and 34 digs.

Kayla O’Dell had a point, and five digs whole Lisbon Smith had 11 points, five kills, four aces and 12 digs. Lexus Reiley finished six kills and three digs. Ashley Delph had two kills, a dig and five blocks. Madi Schuster contributed nine points, an ace and 34 digs.