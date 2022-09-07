Kinder gets first win as WC women’s head coach

HIRAM — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team scored three goals in the first half and cruised to a 4-0 victory over Hiram College Wednesday night.

The win was the first as a collegiate head coach for WC women’s head coach Nick Kinder. Coach Kinder has long been a fixture of the Wilmington College women’s soccer team and was promoted to the top spot this past spring.

The Quakers leading goal scorer from last year’s team got the scoring started early as Maddie Scott scored her first goal of the season in the fifth minute. A penalty kick gave the Quakers a 2-0 lead. Freshman Alex Wilson scored her first goal of the season as Wilmington took a 3-0 lead into the half. The freshman was able to cap an already impressive evening with her second goal of the season late in the second half.

The Quakers displayed a very consistent effort all evening as they outshot the Terriers 13-4 in the first half and 14-4 in the second. Goalkeeper Lauren Galloway secured her first clean sheet of the year as she tallied three saves. Maddie Scott recorded her first assist of the season.

The Quakers will head to Anderson University 12:30 p.m. Saturday for their next match.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_Logo_WCQuakers-3.jpg