Wilmington rallied to tie Defiance 2-2 Wednesday in a men’s soccer match at Townsend Field.

Elorm Dogbey had both goals for the Quakers with Brady Vilvens recording an assist.

It was 2-1 Defiance at halftime but in the 71st minute Dogbey took the pass from Vilvens to tie the match.

Wilmington held a 31-15 advantage in shots and a 9-4 edge in corner kicks.

Gabe Swaisgood had three saves in goal for the Quakers.

Wilmington is 2-1-1 on the year. Defiance goes to 0-0-2.