Ladycats come up short in marathon 5-setter

BLANCHESTER — In a tight battle in all five sets, Clermont Northeastern outlasted Blanchester Wednesday night in SBAAC National Division volleyball.

At the BHS gym, the Ladycats came up short after winning the first two sets 25-19, 25-21, 23-25, 20-25, 12-15.

Blanchester is 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the National Division.

Clermont NE is now 4-4 overall and 3-1 in league play.