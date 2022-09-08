Posted on by

Ladycats come up short in marathon 5-setter


Makayla Lanham | Denise Thacker Photo

BLANCHESTER — In a tight battle in all five sets, Clermont Northeastern outlasted Blanchester Wednesday night in SBAAC National Division volleyball.

At the BHS gym, the Ladycats came up short after winning the first two sets 25-19, 25-21, 23-25, 20-25, 12-15.

Blanchester is 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the National Division.

Clermont NE is now 4-4 overall and 3-1 in league play.

Makayla Lanham | Denise Thacker Photo
Summer Schutte | Denise Thacker Photo
Desiree Snader | Denise Thacker Photo
Ainsley Whitaker | Denise Thacker Photo
