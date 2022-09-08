Rally time: Massie comes back to beat Faytteville 3-1

FAYETTEVILLE — After a woeful first set, Clinton-Massie stormed back and blew away Fayetteville 12-25, 28-26, 25-22, 25-16 Wednesday night in a non-league volleyball match.

The Falcons, now 3-5 on the season, have won three of their last four matches following an 0-3 start to the season.

Kinsey Beam had a big match for the Lady Falcons, leading the way at the net with 14 kills and in the back row with 30 digs. She also had a block.

Olivia Ward had an ace and 10 digs. Maddie Ward finished with three digs and Lila Theetge had an assist. Sydney Schneder dished out 27 assists to go along with two aces and nine digs.

Emma Redman had six kills, an ace, seven digs and a block. Mackenzie Peters finished with 11 kills, three digs and three blocks. Sophia Jones had six digs.

Anna Jones came up wit an ace, an assist and three digs. Natalee Hillman had a kill, four assists, three aces and 21 digs. Laila Davis contributed six kills, an assist, three aces and six digs.